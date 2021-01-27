Know what you should do if your portfolio underperforms markets

“The main reason for a significant underperformance in 2020 was investors' panic selling in March and selling off investments closer to the market bottom. Or if you had liquidated in May or June, you still may have got pathetic returns. Equity was very volatile in 2020. The only way to have got good returns was to not touch the investments in the year! Sometimes doing nothing gives the best returns. The year 2020 is the best example for this," said Sriram Jayaram, a Sebi-registered investment planner.

