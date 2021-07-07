Know when and how to file ITR of a deceased person

Many people have lost their loved ones due to covid-19. They should know if they are the legal heir, it is their responsibility to file ITR and pay any taxes due. The ITR has to be filed if the income before allowing capital gains and other chapter IV deductions is above the minimum exempted limit. Apart from this, there are various other conditions under which one is required to file an ITR even if the income is below the exempted limit. A person is supposed to file ITR if he or she owns foreign asset, have deposited more than Rs1 crore in current account during a financial year, spent Rs2 lakh or more on foreign trip or have paid electricity bill of more than ₹1 lakh.

