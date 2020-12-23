Know when senior citizens can’t claim standard deduction

Salaried employees are allowed to claim a deduction of ₹50,000 under Section 16(ia) of the Income-tax Act. In the Union Budget 2018, a standard deduction of ₹40,000 was introduced for salaried employees, which was increased to ₹50,000 in the subsequent Budget .

Although, this deduction is available to salaried employees, senior citizens can also claim it. We tell you the conditions under which senior citizens can claim and not claim this standard deduction.

Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India

When senior citizens can claim deduction: Section 16 (ia) covers individuals, including salaried employees and pensioners, which means senior citizens are also eligible to claim this deduction, provided they are earning pension income or salary income.

“In the financial year 2018-2019, when the standard deduction was first introduced, there was ambiguity around the eligibility of standard deduction for pensioners, as it was applicable for taxable income under the head ‘salary’. The income tax department issued a clarification shortly later saying that pension is also taxable under the head ‘salary’, and hence, pensioners can also avail the benefit of standard deduction," said Daphne Anand, chief technology officer at IndiaFilings, a tax filing portal.

A senior citizen is a person aged between 60-80 years as per the Income-tax Act. A person above the 80 years of age is known as ‘very senior citizen’.

This standard deduction was introduced in lieu of medical and transport allowances. Earlier, a taxpayer was required to give proof of medical and transport bills. Now, this deduction is available irrespective of the fact whether the taxpayer has incurred these expenses or not. No tax proofs are required to be submitted.

When senior citizens can’t claim this deduction: In case a senior citizen doesn’t have pension or salary income, he will not be able to claim this deduction. Suppose, a senior citizen has parked his or her retirement corpus in a bank fixed deposit (FD) and the source of the income is interest earned on this FD. In this case the person can’t claim standard deduction.

“If a senior citizen does not have any salary income and is solely having an income from interest on FDs or rent etc, then standard deduction cannot be availed," said Anand. Income from FD or rent is considered other income for income tax purposes, and therefore, standard deduction is not available on this income.

Senior citizens earning interest income are allowed to claim a deduction of up to ₹50,000 under Section 80TTB, while the deduction is limited to ₹10,000 for individual taxpayers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via