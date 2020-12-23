Know when senior citizens can’t claim standard deduction

“In the financial year 2018-2019, when the standard deduction was first introduced, there was ambiguity around the eligibility of standard deduction for pensioners, as it was applicable for taxable income under the head ‘salary’. The income tax department issued a clarification shortly later saying that pension is also taxable under the head ‘salary’, and hence, pensioners can also avail the benefit of standard deduction," said Daphne Anand, chief technology officer at IndiaFilings, a tax filing portal.