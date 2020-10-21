Know when to part prepay a home loan

If you have a home loan, it is possible that you might have faced the dilemma at least once whether to make part prepayment of your home loan or invest that extra sum you might have received as your bonus. As home loan is generally one of the biggest loans one might avail of during the lifetime, and there is no prepayment penalty, you would want to get rid of it as soon as possible and be debt-free. However, making the decision whether to make part prepayment or invest the sum is not that easy in case of home loans because there are multiple factors that you need to consider, including the rate of interest on loan, remaining tenure, rate of return from the investment, tax benefit forgone on interest and principal repayment, among others. However, there are certain situations when it is advised to make the part prepayment rather than investing. Let’s explore them.