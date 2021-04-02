Know when you should invest in PPF to maximise returns

Apart from this the interest on PPF is calculated on the minimum of the monthly balance between fifth and last day of the month. For example, if your balance on PPF is ₹50,000 as on 1 April, and you deposit ₹20,000 on 6 April, interest for the month of April will be calculated on ₹50,000 instead of ₹70,000. Therefore, if you are making staggered investment on a monthly basis in PPF, it is advisable that you do it before the fifth of every month. However, maximum interest can be earned only if you deposit the sum at the beginning of the year.

