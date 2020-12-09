Know why housing subsidy has got delayed, what’s the way out

The subsidy is received in the form of lump sum (in case the construction is complete, otherwise it is linked to the stages of construction), which lowers the principal outstanding for the borrower. For example, if a borrower avails a loan for ₹6 lakh, the subsidy will work out to around ₹2.67 lakh, which will be reduced upfront, reducing the loan amount to ₹3.33 lakh. So the borrower will have to pay equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on the reduced amount of ₹3.33 lakh. However, a delay in receiving the subsidy will mean that the borrower will pay the EMIs calculated on a principal of ₹6 lakh, which will increase the overall interest cost of the loan.