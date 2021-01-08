Know why you shouldn’t ignore 143(1) intimation from tax department

“If there is some discrepancy between the return filed and intimation received and taxpayer fails to file response within 30 days or fails to pay the tax demand as mentioned in the intimation then the return will be processed after making adjustment(s) u/s 143(1), without providing any further opportunity in this matter. Besides the tax demand, interest, penalty may also be levied. If there is a refund claimed in the return of income, then such refund may be delayed/declined. If the assessee is having any refund in the previous years due to be received from the department, then such refund would automatically be adjusted by the department with tax demand determined in intimation u/s 143(1)," said Kapil Rana, founder and chairman, HostBooks Ltd.