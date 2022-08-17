Know your bond transactions and the tax implications4 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 11:26 PM IST
- Indexation is not available on bonds, except in the case of Sovereign Gold Bonds
Listen to this article
You can take exposure to bonds in various ways. You can purchase them in the primary public issues, in the secondary market from the bond dealing houses or from the exchanges (NSE / BSE) through a broker. Now, you can purchase government bonds through RBI’s Retail Direct Gilt platform. The basics of taxation of bonds are known. The key points are as follows: