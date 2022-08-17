Know your bond transactions and the tax implications

Let us say, there is a bond of face value ₹100. A secondary market transaction is happening through a bond dealing house, at a deal value of ₹101.5. For your taxation purposes, you have to know the break-down of ₹101.5. Of this, ₹100 is obviously the face value. Let us say, for illustration purposes, the accrued interest is ₹1 and ₹0.5 is the price premium. This bond has annual coupon payout, is listed, and you hold it for more than one year. When you receive the next interest payout, say ₹7, you can adjust ₹1 and pay tax on ₹6. The logic is, though you are receiving ₹7 on cash basis, you have not held the bond from the last payout date and till your deal date. You have already compensated the seller for accrued interest. Subsequently, after holding for more than one year from your purchase date, you sell it in the secondary market. For illustration, let us say your total sale price is ₹101.25, of which ₹100 is face value, ₹0.5 is accrual and ₹0.75 is price premium. Then, how does taxation work? On the accrual component of ₹0.5, you pay tax at 30% plus surcharge and cess.

