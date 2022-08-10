Know your rights before investing in digital assets

While there is no law which governs the ecosystem, an investor is not left without any redressal at all. Investors can still rely on the rights that are afforded under the information technology laws: (i) to have grievances redressed by way of an established mechanism made available by the provider; (ii) to expect their data to be safe and secure in the online environment and transactions; (iii) to be able to have recourse against cybercrimes which range anywhere between fraud and theft of finances to identify theft and any phishing related concerns (this will also find resolutions under criminal laws, by way of the Indian Penal Code); (iv) to be able to make changes to their profile registration, including updation and correction of their banking information, and other personal information.

