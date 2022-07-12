Know your risk before the InvITs leap3 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 12:16 AM IST
- Investments in InvITs can help diversify your portfolio further but do take note of the risks and rewards
InvITs, or infrastructure investment trusts, have been have been around since 2017, but not many may be familiar with this investment route. InvITs raise funds by issuing units to investors and then invest that amount primarily in infrastructure assets. InvITs can own and operate operational infrastructure assets such as highways, roads, pipelines, warehouses, power plants, etc.