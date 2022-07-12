Know your risk before the InvITs leap

Let’s say an InvIT consists of a single power transmission line. It raises equity capital of ₹100 on 1 January 2014 and generates cash flows of ₹20 per year from 1 January 2015, for a period of 10 years (until 2024). The internal rate of return or IRR for this InVIT works out to 15%. In that year, the power line becomes defunct due to wear and tear, and the InVIT’s contract for transmission is not renewed. Hence the value of the power line becomes zero. Thus, investors need to make sure that the investment manager of the InvIT is adding new assets to its portfolio (check distribution growth).

