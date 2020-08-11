Knowing the family tree can help you claim share in ancestral house

We have assumed that you are a Hindu, and the property is ancestral. In such a case, all legal heirs by birth are equally entitled to a share in the immovable property and, hence, your statement that your cousins are joint holders is difficult to comprehend. If there are no legal impediments on the ownership of the property held by your forefathers and have not undergone partition or it’s not divided by the coparceners of joint Hindu family, you may claim for partition by filing a suit in a competent court of law.