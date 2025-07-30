Kolkata man loses ₹8.8 lakh in 20 minutes in a credit card scam; don’t let it happen to you

Pankaj Kumar from Sarsuna, Kolkata, thought he was safe. Two credit cards. No shady transactions. But in a span of just 20 minutes, he lost ₹8.8 lakh, all through unauthorised online purchases. By the time he noticed the barrage of OTPs and blocked his cards, the fraudsters were done, reported TOI.

The police suspect a SIM-swap scam or a case of stolen personal data, enabling fast, large-scale purchases on a major e-commerce site. One Kartik Sable has been named in the investigation, which highlights a growing trend of mobile-linked financial crimes.

This isn’t a one-off case. Kolkata police have flagged a sharp rise in such scams, including fake customer support calls and insider fraud.

Let’s break down how you can protect yourself before it’s too late.

What is a SIM-swap scam? When fraudsters pull off a SIM-swap scam, they transfer your cell phone number to their own SIM card, typically by pretending to be you to your mobile operator. Now that they have your number, they may quickly take over your financial life by intercepting everything, including all OTPs, SMS alerts, and changing your banking passwords.

How to protect yourself from credit card and SIM swap scam 1. Never share OTPs, CVV, or PINs: Banks will never request, through a call, text, or email, information through digital means. If they do, end the conversation immediately and call your bank using the number on the reverse of your credit card.

2. Watch for SIM-swap warnings: Do not ignore them if your phone suddenly shows “its service is lost” or “SIM deactivated.” Ask your operator immediately for SIM-swap protection features such as porting lock or SIM PIN.

Also Read | Is it wise to use credit card for rental payment? Key points explained

3. Treat small, odd transactions seriously: Scammers will usually start with minor test purchases before going on to make large payments. Immediately report any unusual transactions or alerts to your bank.

4. Use virtual or low-limit credit cards: Enable virtual credit cards or secondary cards for online payments with strict spending limits. It acts as a precaution if your data is compromised.

5. Secure your devices and apps: It’s not okay to store card information in plain text. Install an antivirus program, make use of encrypted password managers, and have two-factor authentication on any important apps.

6. Don’t fall for fake bank or government calls: Now impostors can easily impersonate hospital employees, BSF officers, or customer service executives. Do not put total faith in caller ID. Always verify through official websites or an official helpline.

7. Report fraud immediately: Time is money! File a complaint on cybercrime.gov.in, and inform the bank of any suspicious activity immediately. You will have a greater chance of recouping your loss the sooner you act.

Why are these scams working? It’s about beating you to your data, not just stealing your money. Due to SIM-swap attacks, fraudsters can hijack OTPs before you or your bank even knows that they have been taken. And if you add in social engineering or insider help, your layers of security collapse like a pile of dominoes.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.