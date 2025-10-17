Kolkata man loses ₹3.8 lakh in loan fraud — 5 key money lessons to stay safe from financial scams

A loan scam took place in New Town, Kolkata, as detailed in a recent report by The Telegraph. The victim, Golak Mondal, was contacted by scamsters posing as officials from a non-banking financial company. He was assured of a personal loan of ₹20 lakh by them.
After agreeing to their claims and assurances, he shared his critical personal documents with them to facilitate the completion of the loan processing. Later, he was asked to pay a substantial processing fee of ₹3.8 lakh. According to the fraudsters, this was the final step in processing the loan amount.
Still, after following all these steps and making the payment, the fraudsters completely stopped all forms of communication and ignored Mondal's calls. This left him dejected and defrauded. Following this, a complaint was lodged with the Bidhannagar City Police, and the case is now under investigation.
With the advancement in digital technology, the methods of carrying out digital scams are also evolving rapidly. In such scams, fraudsters exploit the greed of victims and win their trust by offering fake and fabricated personal loan deals, offers and schemes.
This is done by impersonating legitimate financial institutions. To help future loan applicants and aspiring borrowers avoid falling victim to such fraud, let's examine several important lessons.
Remaining cautious and informed about recent banking developments, changes in rules and regulations, and consistent advisories issued by regulators on protecting oneself from financial scams can significantly reduce the risk of such personal loan frauds and protect a person's financial integrity.
