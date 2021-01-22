Kotak AMC files for new multicap fund

Separately, Nippon India Asset Managemnt Company has filed for a flexicap scheme with Sebi, suggesting that it may not move its existing mutlicap fund into the flexicap category. Nippon India Multicap Fund has a size of ₹8,506 crore. It has allocated around 50% of its assets to large caps and around 25% each to mid and small caps leaving it in sync with Sebi's new rules. However, it has lagged the S&P BSE 500 over the past one, three, and five years. Over the past year it has delivered a return of just 3%.