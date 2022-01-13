NEW DELHI: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday announced a slew of cash-back and EMI offers on Apple products for its customers.

Debit and credit cardholders of Kotak Mahindra bank will get cash back of up to ₹10,000 on a range of iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods and HomePods Apple using Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI/Non-EMI transactions and Debit Card EMI/Non-EMI transactions only.

For instance, cardholders will get ₹6,000 cash back or six months no cost EMI on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. On iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 12, customers will get ₹5,000 cashback. Maximum cashback available is on MacBook Pro (New) of ₹10,000. Offers on ear pods ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹2,500, whereas smartwatches are offering cashback offers ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000.

Cashback offers are available on both full card swipes and card EMIs on offline as well as online channels, the bank said. These offers are applicable when goods are bought from Apple authorised reseller stores and on ecommerce websites like Amazon and Tata Cliq. Validity of offers is from 1 January to 31 March.

“Our offer on Apple products, exclusively for KMBL debit and credit cardholders, provides our customers premium products in easy and affordable EMIs. Cashbacks on Apple products will make them enjoy maximum savings. With this, we hope that our customers enjoy a super start to New Year 2022!" said Elizabeth Venkataraman, joint president - consumer, commercial and wealth marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

