The highest rate offered to Senior Citizens by Kotak Bank would be 7% on tenures from 390 days to less than 2 years. While the interest rate is 6.90% on 2 years but less than 3 years tenure; 6.80% on 3 years and above but less than 4 years tenure; 6.75% on 4 years and above but less than 5 years; and 6.70% on 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years. An interest rate of 6.75% is also applicable for 365 days to 389 days of tenure.