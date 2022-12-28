Kotak Bank revises recurring deposit rates. Check new interest rates here

One of the leading private bankers, Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday revised the interest rates on recurring deposits (RD). The tenures under RD vary from 6 months to 10 years. For senior citizens, the interest rates on RD vary from 6.25% to 7.50%, while for general category depositors the rates range from 5.75% to 7%. At Kotak, the interest rates on RDs are offered based on the date and time of receipt of the funds by the bank. These rates are applicable for resident individuals and HUFs only.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}