‘Corporate bonds, Reits are alternatives to debt funds’7 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:37 AM IST
In an interaction with Mint, Srikanth Subramanian opened up on Kotak Cherry’s journey since its launch in June last year and its future plans.
Mumbai: “With debt mutual funds losing their tax advantage, people will only invest in these if they find any value there," says Srikanth Subramanian, chief executive officer of Kotak Cherry, an investment solutions platform launched by Kotak Investment Advisors (KIAL), a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Subramanian was referring to one of the amendments to the Finance Bill 2023 that stripped debt funds of the long-term tax benefit. Capital gains from such mutual funds will be taxed as per the investor’s income tax slab. In an interaction with Mint, Subramanian opened up on Cherry’s journey since its launch in June last year and its future plans. Edited excerpts: