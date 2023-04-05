‘Corporate bonds, Reits are alternatives to debt funds’

We have two-three products in the pipeline that will go live. It is a question of when we start the journey. One is the National Pension Scheme. Next will be insurance, which will be both life insurance and general insurance. Thereafter, it will be LRS (Liberalised Remittance Scheme). We have given LRS a slightly lower priority because we want to see post-July the implications of the new TCS (tax collected at source, which has been hiked to 20% from 5%) that the Union budget had introduced. So, depending on whether the traffic to LRS is substantial or not, we will take the decision on whether we advance or postpone our LRS launch.