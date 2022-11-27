The Kotak Tax Saver Fund is an open-ended ELSS fund plan with a three-year statutory lock-in period and section 80C tax benefits. The scheme's investment goal is to provide long-term capital growth via a diverse portfolio of equity-related securities. The fund offers Growth and IDCW Payout options that are applicable to all plans, along with Regular Plan and Direct Plan. The fund was allocated on November 23, 2005, meaning that it has run effectively for 17 years. Let's look at how a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 made from the fund's commencement would have boosted your total investment to ₹70 lakhs based on the most recent fact sheet of Kotak ELSS fund as of October 31, 2022, considering a CAGR of 13.27% achieved in that period.

Performance of Kotak Tax Saver Fund

A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have boosted your total investment of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.28 lakh considering the fund's performance of 14.06% over the last year. The fund has produced an annualised SIP return of 22.54% over the past three years; hence, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown your entire investment of ₹3.60 lakh to ₹4.99 lakh. The fund has produced an annualised SIP return of 17.74% over the past five years; hence, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have enhanced your total investment of ₹6 lakh to ₹9.33 lakh.

Since the fund has produced an annualised SIP return of 15.89% over the past seven years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have accelerated your total investment of ₹8.40 lakh to ₹14.79 lakh. Due to the fund's annualised SIP return over the previous ten years of 15.54%, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have skyrocketed your total investment of ₹12 lakh to ₹27.08 lakh. Since the fund's inception, it has produced an annualised return of 13.27%; as a result, a ₹10,000 monthly SIP would have quadrupled your net investment of ₹20.40 lakh to ₹70,84 lakh.

View Full Image Kotak Tax Saver Fund (kotakmf.com)

If you had invested a lump sum of ₹1 lakh in the fund since its inception, it would now have grown to ₹7.71 lakh, compared to returns of ₹7.12 lakh if you had invested in gold, ₹1.83 lakh if you had invested in a fixed deposit, and ₹1.92 lakh if you had invested in a PPF. As of November 25, 2022, the fund had generated a CAGR of 12.75 percent.

Key details of Kotak Tax Saver Fund

The fund is managed by Mr. Harsha Upadhyaya, and as of now, the fund has been rated 4-star by Value Research. As of October 31, 2022, the fund had reported an AUM of ₹3,062.89 Cr and an AAUM of ₹2,966.23 Cr. As of the said date, the folio count was 3,48,531. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.68% for the direct plan and 1.97% for the regular one. The fund is benchmarked against the Nifty 500 TRI index. The fund’s top 5 sector allocation approaches are Financial, Capital Goods, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Chemicals, and Automobile and Auto Components. The fund’s top 5 holdings are in ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys.