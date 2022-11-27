Kotak ELSS fund becomes 17 years old, SIP of ₹10,000 turns ₹70 lakh2 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 12:36 PM IST
The Kotak Tax Saver Fund is an open-ended ELSS fund plan with a three-year statutory lock-in period and section 80C tax benefits. The scheme's investment goal is to provide long-term capital growth via a diverse portfolio of equity-related securities. The fund offers Growth and IDCW Payout options that are applicable to all plans, along with Regular Plan and Direct Plan. The fund was allocated on November 23, 2005, meaning that it has run effectively for 17 years. Let's look at how a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 made from the fund's commencement would have boosted your total investment to ₹70 lakhs based on the most recent fact sheet of Kotak ELSS fund as of October 31, 2022, considering a CAGR of 13.27% achieved in that period.