Kotak ELSS fund becomes 17 years old, SIP of 10,000 turns 70 lakh

Key details of Kotak Tax Saver Fund

The fund is managed by Mr. Harsha Upadhyaya, and as of now, the fund has been rated 4-star by Value Research. As of October 31, 2022, the fund had reported an AUM of ₹3,062.89 Cr and an AAUM of ₹2,966.23 Cr. As of the said date, the folio count was 3,48,531. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.68% for the direct plan and 1.97% for the regular one. The fund is benchmarked against the Nifty 500 TRI index. The fund’s top 5 sector allocation approaches are Financial, Capital Goods, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Chemicals, and Automobile and Auto Components. The fund’s top 5 holdings are in ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys.