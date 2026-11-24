Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance has launched the Kotak Variable Index Annuity Plan, a retirement product that offers regular income throughout the policyholder's lifetime.
An annuity is a series of regular payments made by an insurance company in return for an investment or purchase price. The new plan offers both fixed-income options and an option to receive payouts linked partly to the performance of the Nifty 50 index. Here's what you need to know.
Kotak Variable Index Annuity Plan is a non-participating, non-linked general annuity product offering regular income based on the annuity option selected. It offers two immediate and two deferred annuity options.
The other two options allow policyholders to start receiving income after a chosen waiting period.
The plan is available to individuals aged 35 to 70 years, subject to the applicable maximum vesting age of 75 years. Existing Kotak Life pension plan policyholders can enter the plan from the age of 18 years.
Options 1 and 2 require a single premium payment, while Options 3 and 4 offer regular or limited premium payment terms. The available premium payment frequencies are yearly, half-yearly, quarterly and monthly.
The deferment period for Options 3 and 4 ranges from five to 25 years. The minimum annuity amount is ₹1,000 per month, ₹3,000 per quarter, ₹6,000 half-yearly and ₹12,000 annually.
Under Option 4, policyholders can choose how much of their base annuity income they want to keep fixed. They can select a Guaranteed Proportion of 60%, 70%, 80% or 90%.
For instance, if a policyholder selects 80%, that portion of the base annuity amount remains guaranteed throughout their lifetime. The remaining 20% is linked to the Nifty 50 and can increase or decrease depending on the index performance. Therefore, the total annuity payout is not entirely fixed.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please consult an insurance expert to understand the plan’s suitability.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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