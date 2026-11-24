Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance has launched the Kotak Variable Index Annuity Plan, a retirement product that offers regular income throughout the policyholder's lifetime.
An annuity is a series of regular payments made by an insurance company in return for an investment or purchase price. The new plan offers both fixed-income options and an option to receive payouts linked partly to the performance of the Nifty 50 index. Here's what you need to know.
Kotak Variable Index Annuity Plan is a non-participating, non-linked general annuity product offering regular income based on the annuity option selected. It offers two immediate and two deferred annuity options.
The other two options allow policyholders to start receiving income after a chosen waiting period.
The plan is available to individuals aged 35 to 70 years, subject to the applicable maximum vesting age of 75 years. Existing Kotak Life pension plan policyholders can enter the plan from the age of 18 years.
Options 1 and 2 require a single premium payment, while Options 3 and 4 offer regular or limited premium payment terms. The available premium payment frequencies are yearly, half-yearly, quarterly and monthly.
The deferment period for Options 3 and 4 ranges from five to 25 years. The minimum annuity amount is ₹1,000 per month, ₹3,000 per quarter, ₹6,000 half-yearly and ₹12,000 annually.
Under Option 4, policyholders can choose how much of their base annuity income they want to keep fixed. They can select a Guaranteed Proportion of 60%, 70%, 80% or 90%.
For instance, if a policyholder selects 80%, that portion of the base annuity amount remains guaranteed throughout their lifetime. The remaining 20% is linked to the Nifty 50 and can increase or decrease depending on the index performance. Therefore, the total annuity payout is not entirely fixed.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please consult an insurance expert to understand the plan’s suitability.