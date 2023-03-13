Kotak Mahindra AMC launches silver ETF Fund of Fund. Details here

Kotak Mahindra AMC launches silver ETF Fund of Fund. Details here1 min read . 12:47 PM IST
- Kotak Mahindra AMC launches silver ETF Fund of Fund: The New Fund Offer opens for public subscription on March 13, 2023 and closes on March 27, 2023
Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd today announced the launch of Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund which is an open-ended fund of fund scheme that invests in units of the Kotak Silver ETF.
The New Fund Offer opens for public subscription on March 13, 2023 and closes on March 27, 2023.
Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd said, “We are launching Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund to make it easier for investors to diversify their portfolios with convenient access to this precious metal, which has various industrial applications. The current Silver prices present a potential opportunity for those interested in allocating funds to this asset in the medium to long term."
According to the company, this product is suitable for investors who are seeking long-term capital appreciation.
Investment in Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund can be simple and accessible, as it can be done even without a Demat account, like any Mutual Fund scheme.
There are also other advantages that the scheme can offer like diversification, easy liquidity, no making charges, and no storage costs.
In the past, silver as a commodity had provided protection during crises. For instance, during the recent Russia-Ukraine conflict, while the Nifty 50 fell by 10%, silver prices surged by 12% (Source: Bloomberg, Data as on 31st Jan’23).
Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited (KMAMC) - a wholly owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Kotak), is the Asset Manager for Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (KMF). KMAMC started operations in December 1998 and as of 31st December 2022, has approximately 62.4 lakh investor folios in various schemes.
