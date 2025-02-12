Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card activation: Simple steps for netbanking, SMS, and more

Credit cards have transitioned from luxury to necessity, offering rewards and cashbacks. Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card activation is straightforward. However, responsible usage is crucial to avoid overspending and maintain a healthy credit profile.

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published12 Feb 2025, 03:27 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card

Credit cards are no longer a luxury but have become a necessity. With credit cards you can earn rewards and cashbacks every time you make a transaction through your card. If you have a Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card, you can activate it in quick and easy steps.

Steps to activate for Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card

Via netbanking:

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank’s official site is to be visited.
  • Log in using your credentials.
  • Access your net banking account.
  • Provide the necessary details and enter your credit card number.
  • Verify and confirm the entered information.
  • Click on ‘Submit’.
  • You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.
  • Follow the on screen instructions to complete activation, enter the OTP.

Via mobile banking app:

  • Install the Kotak Mahindra Bank app on your Android or iOS device.
  • Create your account and sign up.
  • Click on the ‘Credit Card’ section.
  • Enter your credit card number and all other required details.
  • Go through the information and click on ‘Submit’.
  • You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.
  • Enter the OTP and follow the on screen instruction to finish the activation.

Via branch visit:

  • Visit the nearest Kotak Mahindra Bank branch.
  • A bank representative will assist you with the activation process.

Via SMS:

  • Send an SMS to 9971056767 or 5676788 from your registered mobile number (standard charges apply).
  • You will receive an instant confirmation on your credit card activation status.

Via missed call:

  • Give a missed call to 7669010000 from your registered mobile number (number provided in the welcome kit).
  • Your consent will be recorded to keep the card active beyond 30 days.

Via ATM:

  • Insert your credit card into a Kotak Mahindra Bank ATM.
  • Enter the PIN received initially.
  • Follow the on-screen instructions to set a new PIN and activate your card.

Via WhatsApp:

  • Give a missed call to 9718566655 from your registered mobile number.
  • Save 022 6600 6022 as a contact and start a WhatsApp chat.
  • Send ‘Help’ to view available services.
  • Choose the relevant option and enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.
  • Follow the steps to complete activation.

Via chatbot (KEYA):

  • Access KEYA, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s chatbot, through the bank’s official website, net banking, or mobile app.
  • Follow the guided instructions to activate your card.

Via IVR (Interactive Voice Response):

  • Call 1860 266 2666 from your registered mobile number.
  • Keep your credit card PIN handy for a smooth activation process.

In conclusion, you must make sure that you do not use your credit card unnecessarily as these cards can make you form a habit of overspending. Hence, you must use your credit card only when required so that you can avoid a big fat bill and maintain a healthy credit profile.

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)

