Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts fixed deposit (FD) rates. Latest rates here

Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised interest rate on fixed deposits (FD) on select maturities effective 18th October. Earlier, the bank had revised the FD rates on 13th September. Now, with the latest revision, Kotak Mahindra Bank FD interest rates range from 3.50% to 6.75% on maturities with different tenures. For FDs maturing in 7 to 14 days, 15 to 30 days and 31 to 45 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers interest rate 3.5%, 4.00% and 5% respectively. After the latest revision, Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering 5.25% interest on FDs between 46-90 days. For 91 to 120 days, the interest rate is 5.50%. Kotak Mahindra Bank pays interest rate of 5.60% on FDs between 121 and 179 days. For term deposits maturing in 180 to 270 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank pays 6.25% interest. For FDs maturing in 271 days to 363 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers an interest rate of 6.35%. For deposits maturing in 364 days, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.75%

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7 - 14 days 3.50%

15 - 30 days 4.00%

31 - 45 days 5.00%

46 - 90 days 5.25%

91 - 120 days 5.50%

121 - 179 days 5.60%

180 days 6.25%

181 days to 269 days 6.25%

270 days 6.25%

271 days to 363 days 6.35%

364 days 6.75%

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year and 2 years

On FDs maturing between one year to 389 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers 6.75% interest. For deposits maturing in 390 days, the bank has slashed the interest rate by 5 basis points. After the latest revision, these deposits will fetch an interest rate of 6.75%. For FDs maturing in 391 days to less than 23 months, Kotak Mahindra Bank gives 6.70% interest. For deposits maturing in 23 months to less than 2 years, the bank offers 6.70% interest.

365 days to 389 days 6.75%

390 days (12 months 25 days) 6.75%

391 days - Less than 23 months 6.70%

23 months 6.70%

23 months 1 day- less than 2 years 6.70%

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 2 years and 10 years

Kotak Mahindra Bank gives 6.50% interest for deposits maturing in two years to less than 3 years. For FDs maturing in 3 years and above but less than 4 years, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.25%. For term deposits maturity period between 4 years and above but less than 5 years, Kotak Bank gives 6.25% interest. For long-term deposits with maturity 5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years, the bank offers 6.25% interest.

2 years- less than 3 years 6.50%

3 years and above but less than 4 years 6.25%

4 years and above but less than 5 years 6.25%

5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years 6.25%

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens

Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 4.00% to 7.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), IndusInd are some of the banks which revised FD rates in the month of October.







