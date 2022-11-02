Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes FD interest rates by up to 50 bps across tenors

Kotak Mahindra Bank has hiked interest rates by 25 bps from 3.75% to 4.00% on deposits maturing in 91 - 120 Days and by 25 bps from 4% to 4.25% on those maturing in 121 - 179 days. On fixed deposits maturing in 180 Days to 270 days, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 50 bps from 5% to 5.50% and on those maturing in 271 days to 363 days the interest rate has been hiked by 50 bps from 5.25% to 5.75%. Deposits maturing in 364 days will now fetch an interest rate of 6.00% which was earlier 5.50% a hike of 50 bps and those maturing in 365 Days to 389 Days will now fetch a 10 bps higher interest rate of 6.10% instead of 6%.

