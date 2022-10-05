Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates by 25 bps on these tenors

On fixed deposits under ₹2 crore, the private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased interest rates. The new rates are in effect as of October 3, 2022, according to the bank's official website. After the amendment, the bank increased interest rates on deposits with maturities of 271 days to under 3 years. The bank presently offers interest rates for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 2.50% to 6.10% for the general public and 3.00% to 6.60% for senior citizens. As opposed to this, deposits maturing in 23 months to 3 years would now earn a maximum interest rate of 6.70% for senior citizens and 6.20% for the general public.

