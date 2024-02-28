Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes fixed deposit rates: Kotak Bank has recently raised its fixed deposit interest rates across various periods. With the latest adjustment, the bank now offers rates ranging from 2.75% to 7.40% for regular customers on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years, effective from February 27, 2024. Previously, Kotak Bank provided rates of 2.75% to 7.25% on FDs maturing in the same time frame.

Fixed Deposits (FDs) or Term Deposits stand as pivotal investment instruments provided by Kotak Mahindra Bank. The bank presents a range of tenures with enticing rates of return on deposits.

Notably, the bank offers the highest FD interest rate of 7.4% on deposits maturing in 390 days to less than 23 months. For deposits maturing in 23 months to less than 2 years, the rate stands at 7.3%. Deposits maturing in 3 years but less than 5 years fetch a 7% interest rate from Kotak Bank.

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates

7 - 14 Days 2.75%

15 - 30 Days 3.00%

31 - 45 Days 3.25%

46 - 90 Days 3.50%

91 - 120 Days 4.00%

121 - 179 days 4.25%

180 Days 7.00%

181 Days to 269 Days 6.00%

270 Days 6.00%

271 Days to 363 Days 6.00%

364 Days 6.50%

365 Days to 389 Days 7.10%

390 Days (12 months 24 days) 7.40%

391 Days - Less than 23 Months 7.40%

23 Months 7.30%

23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years 7.30%

2 years- less than 3 years 7.15%

3 years and above but less than 4 years 7.00%

4 years and above but less than 5 years 7.00%

5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 6.20%

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates for senior citizens



Kotak Mahindra Bank offers an interest rate of 3.25% to 7.90% for senior citizens on these deposits.

