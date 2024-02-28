Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD interest rates here
Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes fixed deposit rates: Kotak Bank has recently raised its fixed deposit interest rates across various periods. With the latest adjustment, the bank now offers rates ranging from 2.75% to 7.40% for regular customers on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years, effective from February 27, 2024. Previously, Kotak Bank provided rates of 2.75% to 7.25% on FDs maturing in the same time frame.