Kotak Mahindra Bank has hiked the interest rate on fixed deposits (FD) across various tenors. After the latest revision, for FDs maturing in 7 to 30 days, 31 to 90 days and 91 to 120 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers an interest rate of 2.5%, 2.75% and 3% respectively. These rates are applicable from 6 January 2022.

The bank had last revised FD rates on 30 September 2021.

For term deposits maturing in 121-179 days and 180 days, the bank has hiked the rates by 5 basis points (bps). These deposits will fetch interest rates of 3.25% and 4.3% respectively. FDs with tenure 181 and 363 days will give 4.40% and term deposits maturing in 364 days will now give 10 bps more i.e, 4.5%.

Deposits maturing in 365 days to 389 days will now give 4.9%. FDs maturing in 390 days to Less than 23 months will give 5%

For term deposits maturing in 3 years and above but less than 5years, the bank has hiked rates by 10 bps. These deposits will now give 5.3%. For deposits maturing in 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years, the bank has hiked interest rate by 5 bps, these deposits will now give 5.3%

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public effective 6 January 2022

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 30 days 2.50%

31 - 45 days 2.75%

46 - 90 days 2.75%

91 - 120 days 3%

121 - 179 days 3.25%

180 days 4.3%

181 days to 269 days 4.40%

270 days 4.40%

271 days to 363 days 4.40%

364 days 4.5%

365 days to 389 days 4.9%

390 days (12 months 25 days) 5%

391 days - Less than 23 months 5%

23 months 5.10%

23 months 1 day- less than 2 years 5.10%

2 years- less than 3 years 5.15%

3 years and above but less than 4 years 5.3%

4 years and above but less than 5 years 5.3%

5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 5.3%

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens

Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 3% to 5.8% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

Last month, HDFC Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank announced a hike in FD rates.

