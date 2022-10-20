Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 25 bps2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 02:23 PM IST
The private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on October 19, 2022. After the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on certain tenors by as much as. Kotak Mahindra Bank is now giving an interest rate range of 2.50% to 6.10% for deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years for the general public and 3.00% to 6.60% for senior citizens.