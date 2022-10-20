Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 25 bps

The bank will continue to provide an interest rate of 5.25% on deposits maturing in 271 days to 363 days, and 5.50% on deposits maturing in 364 days. Deposits that mature in 365 days to 389 days and in 390 days (12 months 25 days) to less than 23 months will both continue to pay interest at a rate of 6.00% and 6.10%, respectively. On deposits maturing in 23 months to less than 3 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank will continue to give an interest rate of 6.20%, and on deposits maturing in 3 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years, 6.10%.

