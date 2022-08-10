Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check details2 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 03:00 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank, a private sector lender, has announced an increase in interest rates for fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on August 10, 2022. Following the revision, the bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of multiple tenors. On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, the bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 2.50% - 5.90% for the general public and 3.00% - 6.40% for senior citizens.