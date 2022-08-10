Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check details

On fixed deposits maturing in 180 days to 363 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank will now provide an interest rate of 5.00%, up from 4.75% previously, a 25 basis point increase. The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 5.25% on fixed deposits that mature in 364 days, but it will now offer an interest rate of 5.75%, up from 5.60% previously, on term deposits that mature in 365 days to 389 days. Fixed deposit interest rates for maturities of 390 days (12 months 25 days) to less than 3 years were increased by 10 basis points to 5.85% from 5.75%. The bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 5.90% on term deposits maturing in three years or more but less than ten years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}