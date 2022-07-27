Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 02:24 PM IST
Interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 Cr have increased by the private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank. The bank's official website states that the new rates are in force from 26th July 2022. The bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits maturing in 365 days to 389 days as a result of the modification.