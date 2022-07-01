Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Details inside

Kotak Mahindra Bank FD Rates 2022

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 2.50 per cent on deposits made between 7 days to 30 days, and 3.00 per cent on fixed deposits made around 31 to 90 days. On deposits maturing in 91 to 179 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank will continue to give a 3.50 per cent interest rate, while on term deposits maturing in 180 to 363 days, the bank will continue to offer a 4.75 per cent interest rate. The bank has kept its interest rate on fixed deposits that mature in 364 days unchanged at 5.25 per cent, and it will continue to give a 5.50 per cent interest rate on term deposits that mature in 365 days to 389 days. While the interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 390 days (12 months and 25 days) to less than 23 months has increased from 5.65 per cent to 5.75 per cent, the bank will continue to provide the same rate on deposits maturing in 23 months to less than 3 years. The bank will continue to offer a 5.90 per cent interest rate on term deposits with maturities of three years or longer, but no longer than ten years.