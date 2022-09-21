Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of 2 to 10 years2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 02:53 PM IST
The interest rate on fixed deposits below ₹2 Cr has increased at the private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank. According to the bank's official website, the new rates took effect on September 19, 2022. Following the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities between two and ten years by 10 basis points. On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, the bank is now promising an interest rate ranging from 2.50% to 6.10% for the general public and 3.00% to 6.60% for senior citizens.