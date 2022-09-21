Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of 2 to 10 years

The bank deducts a penalty charge of 0.50% for premature withdrawals of fixed deposits having a maturity of more than 180 days but less than or equal to 364 days, and a penalty charge of 1.00% for premature withdrawals of fixed deposits with a maturity of more than 365 days. Kotak Mahindra Bank has mentioned on its website that “Interest will be paid at the rate prevailing on the date of deposit for the tenure the deposit or the withdrawn amount remained with the bank or at the contracted rate, whichever is lower after deducting applicable penal charge for premature withdrawal as per Terms & Conditions of the bank. As per Terms & Conditions of Fixed Deposit Accounts of the Bank, the penal charge on premature closure of Fixed Deposits including partial closure has been fixed by the bank as below on Fixed Deposits booked/ renewed on or after 20th May, 2022."