Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 08:58 AM IST
Interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 Cr have been hiked by the private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are effective as of September 1, 2022. The bank increased interest on fixed deposits with terms ranging from 390 days to 10 years as a result of the revision.