Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr

On fixed deposits maturing in 180 days to 363 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank will continue to give an interest rate of 5.00%, and on term deposits maturing in 364 days, 5.25%. Fixed deposits maturing from 365 days to 389 days will still earn interest at a rate of 5.75%, while those maturing in 390 days (12 months and 25 days) to less than 23 months will now earn interest at a rate of 6%, up from 5.90% before, a 10 basis point increase. The bank will now offer fixed deposits with maturities between 23 months and less than 2 years at an interest rate of 6.10%, up from 5.90% before, a hike of 20 basis points.

