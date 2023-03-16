Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes lending rates. Loan EMIs to increase further

The private lender has increased the overnight K-MCLR to 8.25%. Whereas, the rate for one month has been increased to 8.50%. THe KMCLR for three months duration is set at 8.65% and for six month tenure, the rate is fixed at 8.85%. The bank has set the rate for one, two, and three year tenure at 9.05%, 9.10%, and 9.25%