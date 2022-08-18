Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes rates on fixed deposits of 390 days to 3 years2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 03:36 PM IST
Interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 Cr have been raised by the private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in force from August 17, 2022. The bank had last hiked its fixed deposit interest rates on 10th August and on Wednesday the bank again raised the interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 390 days to 3 years as a result of the modification. The bank is now offering interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from seven days to ten years that range from 2.50% to 5.90% for the general public and from 3.00% to 6.40% for senior citizens.