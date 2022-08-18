Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes rates on fixed deposits of 390 days to 3 years

Kotak Mahindra Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 5.00% on fixed deposits maturing in 180 days to 363 days. The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 5.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 365 days to 389 days, but it has increased the interest rate by 5 basis points to 5.90% from 5.85% on fixed deposits maturing in 390 days (12 months and 25 days) to less than 3 years. The interest rate on fixed deposits will remain constant at 5.90% for maturities of three years and longer, up to and including ten years. Senior citizens will continue to get an additional interest rate of 0.50% over and above the regular rate across all tenors.

