Kotak Mahindra Bank partners with GetSetUp to provide health and wellness opportunities to senior citizens; details here

Kotak Mahindra Bank has joined forces with GetSetUp, a peer-to-peer platform, to provide a diverse range of health and wellness opportunities for senior citizens through the Kotak Grand Savings Programme.

Through this collaboration, seniors gain exclusive entry to numerous classes, events, and experiences covering areas such as health, nutrition, wellness, and more. By participating, they not only access valuable resources but also become integral members of a community, fostering authentic connections as part of their membership.

As per the Elderly in India 2021 report by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the elderly population in India (aged 60 and above) is projected to reach 194 million by 2031, reflecting a 41% increase from 138 million in 2021.

Through the GetSetUp subscription, Kotak Grand customers can engage in a variety of experiences related to lifelong learning, facilitated by interactive and compelling classes, it said.

Initially introduced as a pilot program in Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad, this offering will soon be expanded nationwide, providing Kotak Grand customers across India with complimentary access to the GetSetUp platform.

Puneet Kapoor, President and Head of Distributions- Retail Liabilities, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “We want to celebrate senior citizens by focusing on their overall well-being. By partnering with GetSetUp, we are offering a consistent social engagement programme for Kotak Grand customers to encourage them to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives."

Ashwini Kapila, Managing Director – Business Development and Partnerships, GetSetUp, said, “GetSetUp, a community platform designed to empower senior citizens aged 55 and above, is a treasure trove of resources that enhances their quality of life through their interactive, personalized courses and experiences. The partnership will provide Kotak Grand Savings Programme customers with a wide array of enriching experiences and skill-building opportunities."

Crafted to enhance the well-being of individuals aged 55 and above, the Kotak Grand Savings Programme presents a multitude of benefits. These include priority services at branches, home-banking facilities, Kotak Rewards, discounted locker rentals, overdraft facilities, health care perks, and more.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!