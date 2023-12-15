Kotak Mahindra Bank partners with GetSetUp to provide health and wellness opportunities to senior citizens; details here
Through the GetSetUp subscription, Kotak Grand customers can engage in a variety of experiences related to lifelong learning, facilitated by interactive and compelling classes.
Kotak Mahindra Bank has joined forces with GetSetUp, a peer-to-peer platform, to provide a diverse range of health and wellness opportunities for senior citizens through the Kotak Grand Savings Programme.
