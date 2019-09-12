Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised interest rate on fixed deposits (FD) on select maturities effective 6th September. Earlier, the bank had revised the FD rates on 29th August. Now, with the latest revision, Kotak Mahindra Bank FD interest rates range from 3.50% to 6.80% on maturities with different tenures.

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7 - 14 days 3.50%

15 - 30 days 4.00%

31 - 45 days 5.00%

46 - 90 days 5.25%

91 - 120 days 5.50%

121 - 179 days 5.60%

180 days 6.25%

181 days to 269 days 6.25%

270 days 6.25%

271 days to 363 days 6.35%

364 days 6.75%

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year and 2 years

365 days to 389 days 6.75%

390 days (12 months 25 days) 6.80%

391 days - less than 23 months 6.70%

23 months 6.70%

23 months 1 day- less than 2 years 6.70%

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 2 years and 10 years

2 years- less than 3 years 6.50%

3 years and above but less than 4 years 6.25%

4 years and above but less than 5 years 6.25%

5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years 6.25%

Kotak Bank offers 50 basis point higher interest rates to senior citizens as compared to general public on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Now, with the latest revision, senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging between 4.00% to 7.30%

State Bank of India (SBI),IDBI Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of India and Punjab National Bank (PNB) revised interest rates on fixed deposits in September.