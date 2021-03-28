Kotak Mahindra Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD interest rates

For FDs maturing in 390 days to less than 23 months, the bank will give 4.90%. For deposits maturing in 23 months to less than 3 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank will give a 5% interest rate. For term deposits maturing in 3 years and above but less than 4 years, the bank will give 5.10%. For deposits maturing in 4 years and above but less than 5 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank gives a 5.25% interest rate. For FDs maturing in 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years, the bank gives 5.30%. These rates are applicable from 25 March 2021.

