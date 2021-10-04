Kotak Mahindra Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Latest FD interest rates here1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2021, 01:59 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank gives senior citizens 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public
Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised the interest rate on fixed deposits (FD). For FDs maturing in 7 to 30 days, 31 to 90 days and 91 to 120 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers an interest rate of 2.5%, 2.75% and 3% respectively.
For term deposits maturing in 3 years and above but less than 4 years, the bank will give 5.10%. For deposits maturing in 4 years and above but less than 5 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank gives a 5.20% interest rate. For FDs maturing in 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years, the bank gives 5.25%. These rates are applicable from 30 September 2021.
Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public effective 30 September 2021
7 - 14 days 2.50%
15 - 30 days 2.50%
31 - 45 days 2.75%
46 - 90 days 2.75%
91 - 120 days 3%
121 - 179 days 3.20 %
180 days 4.25% 4.2
181 days to 269 days 4.40%
270 days 4.40%
271 days to 363 days 4.40%
364 days 4.40%
365 days to 389 days 4.50%
390 days (12 months 25 days) 4.75%
391 days - Less than 23 months 4.75%
23 months 4.9%
23 months 1 day- less than 2 years 4.9%
2 years- less than 3 years 5%
3 years and above but less than 4 years 5.2%
4 years and above but less than 5 years 5.20%
5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 5.25%
Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens
Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 3% to 5.75% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
