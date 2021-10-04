OPEN APP
Kotak Mahindra Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Latest FD interest rates here
Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised the interest rate on fixed deposits (FD). For FDs maturing in 7 to 30 days, 31 to 90 days and 91 to 120 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers an interest rate of 2.5%, 2.75% and 3% respectively. 

For term deposits maturing in 3 years and above but less than 4 years, the bank will give 5.10%. For deposits maturing in 4 years and above but less than 5 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank gives a 5.20% interest rate. For FDs maturing in 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years, the bank gives 5.25%. These rates are applicable from 30  September 2021.

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for the general public effective 30 September 2021

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 30 days 2.50%

31 - 45 days 2.75%

46 - 90 days 2.75%

91 - 120 days 3%

121 - 179 days  3.20 %

180 days 4.25% 4.2

181 days to 269 days 4.40%

270 days 4.40%

271 days to 363 days 4.40%

364 days 4.40%

365 days to 389 days 4.50%

390 days (12 months 25 days) 4.75%

391 days - Less than 23 months 4.75%

23 months 4.9%

23 months 1 day- less than 2 years 4.9%

2 years- less than 3 years 5%

3 years and above but less than 4 years 5.2%

4 years and above but less than 5 years 5.20%

5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 5.25%

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for senior citizens

Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 3% to 5.75% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

